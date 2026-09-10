Shots fired at a building in Laeken early Wednesday morning

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

The Brussels police were called to Rue Stéphanie in the municipality of Laeken in the early hours of Wednesday, after gunshots were heard in the area around 02:50 at night.

Police officers found several bullet holes in the door of a building, Bruzz reports. No one was injured.

A security cordon was established and the forensic police laboratory and a ballistics expert attended the scene to carry out further investigations. A firearm, which may have been used in the incident, was found nearby.

An investigation is currently underway into the precise circumstances and details of the incident.