Large-scale search operation for KU Leuven professor missing in Scottish Highlands

Credit: Police Scotland.

A priest, hiker, and Bible studies professor has been missing since Sunday morning in the Scottish Highlands, when he was last seen heading out for a mountain hike.

Hector Patmore, 45, originally from Wokingham in the United Kingdom, about 50 kilometres west of London, has taught the Bible at KU Leuven since 2019, the University confirmed to Het Laatste Nieuws. He is also a priest at the Saint John's Anglican church in Ghent.

Around 10:45 on Sunday, Patmore left the youth hostel in Glen Brittle, a large glen in the south of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, to begin his trek. He planned to climb Sgùrr na Banachdich, a peak in the Cuillin mountains, and descend into the same mountains via Coire na Banachdich, the Scottish outlet daily record reported.

The man is said to be an experienced walker and is described as white, 1.93 cm tall, slim-built, with a shaved head and stubble. He was wearing a red jacket, a mustard hooded top and a hat. He is also believed to be carrying a rucksack.

Sergeant David Mockett from Police Scotland stated on the website that the route Patmore planned to take was relatively straightforward. "We are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please get in touch," the Sergeant said.

"We are particularly keen to speak with any fellow hillwalkers who were in the area on Sunday 13 September and may have seen Hector or know anything which could help pinpoint his location and route."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3692 of 13 September, 2026.