Belgian man shot in brutal robbery in Ecuador

Screenshot of the video showing the robbery. Credit: Ecuadorian Police.

A Belgian man was held at gunpoint in Ecuador in a brutal robbery that ended with him being shot in the thigh.

After reviewing judicial documents, Ecuadorian media Ecuavisa and Primicias confirmed the Belgian nationality of a 40-year-old man who, on a trip to a sports match in the port city of Guayaquil, was cornered, robbed and shot.

The Belgian was driving through Los Ceibos, a neighbourhood in northern Guayaquil, around 06:15 on Saturday. According to his statement, he was on his way to pick someone up and then go with that person to a sports match in nearby Samborondón.

In Los Ceibos, a red car suddenly boxed him in. One of the perpetrators went out from the vehicle, pointed a firearm at the Belgian, and forced him to hand over his belongings. While he was held at gunpoint, a second man brought in his pickup lorry to steal the man's items.

The Belgian man tried to resist the attackers and was shot in the left thigh, Ecuadorian media report. Firefighters were able to give him first aid at the scene. According to the medical report, he can not work for ten days. The attackers took off with his smartphone and a power bank.

A passing police patrol noticed the robbery and ordered the perpetrators to stop; they eventually jumped back and drove away.

A little further down the road, one of the perpetrators was leaning out of the window with his weapon and fired several times at the police car, one bullet struck the passenger-side windshield. The officer behind the wheel returned fire. No officer was injured.

During the chase, one police car collided with another car.

One perpetrator dead

After about 30 minutes, the red car stopped, the tyres had deflated and the engine had given out. Police arrested the driver. In the back of the car, the police found two others with gunshot wounds.

A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died a few hours later. A 17-year-old accomplice sustained fractures to his tibia and fibula. The police are keeping him in the hospital, and the youth services will continue to monitor him.

In the getaway car, the police found a pistol, casings, and ammunition. Police also recovered two smartphones, including the stolen device belonging to the Belgian victim.

The driver of the vehicle has since appeared before the judge, who ordered his provisional detention on suspicion of robbery with violence.

His lawyer had requested less strict conditions, but the judge did not grant this. The investigation is still underway.