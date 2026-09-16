Major traffic disruptions expected in Brussels as student protest against reforms on Wednesday

A smoke flare is seen at a student protest against the policy of Flemish Minister of Education Demir, Thursday 07 May 2026 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

French-speaking students will stage another protest in Brussels on Wednesday against the announced higher education reforms, with police warning of major traffic disruption in and around the city centre.

According to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone, the demonstration will pass through central Brussels between 11:00 and 13:00. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as much as possible during the protest.

Traffic disruption is expected around Carrefour de l’Europe, Boulevard de l’Impératrice, Boulevard de Berlaimont, Rue de la Banque, Montagne de l’Oratoire, Rue des Lignes, Place du Congrès, Rue du Congrès and Place Surlet de Chokier.

Anyone needing to travel through central Brussels on Wednesday morning is advised to allow extra time and, if possible, use an alternative route or public transport.

Police said they will monitor the traffic situation and divert vehicles where necessary.