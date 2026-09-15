Man who stole stealing luxury watches from high-end gyms arrested in Brussels

Police warned belongings are not always 100% safe even in locker rooms. Credit : Unsplash

Brussels police arrested a suspect who allegedly stole tens of thousands of euros worth of jewellery and luxury watches from high-end gyms around the country over the past few weeks.

The suspect was identified thanks to CCTV cameras and eventually arrested by Brussels Montgomery police zone (Etterbeek/Woluwe-Saint-Pierre/Woluwe-Saint-Lambert) on 18 August 2026.

On that day, he entered a high-end sports club in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert to take out a membership, but his behaviour raised doubts in the club's manager, who recognised him as the person seen in CCTV footage connected to previously reported thefts.

According to police, the man had the same modus operandi: he entered discreetly to avoid attracting attention and, once inside, made his way to changing rooms and other areas where members left their personal belongings, trying to spot high-value items.

In several cases, victims reported that luxury watches and other valuables had disappeared from lockers secured with combination padlocks.

Detectives linked the suspect to three other thefts committed at several sports clubs in the country. The stolen property is estimated to be worth tens of thousands of euros.

The suspect was handed over to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office and brought before an investigating judge, and confessed to the offences.

Montgomery police praised the vigilance of staff at the sports clubs involved, as well as cooperation between the different police services.

Police also remind people that valuables are never completely secure, even when kept inside a locked locker. They advised gym and sports club users to avoid bringing luxury watches, jewellery, or large amounts of cash and to report suspicious behaviour around changing rooms or lockers immediately.