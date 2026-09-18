Brussels goes car-free on Sunday: Everything you need to know

Car-free Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

Cars will disappear from Brussels' streets this Sunday for the region's annual Car-Free Sunday. Public transport will be free, and residents can enjoy dozens of activities. Here is what you need to know.

The entire Brussels-Capital Region will become Europe's largest car-free zone on Sunday 20 September. Pedestrians and cyclists will have the opportunity to take over streets usually congested by traffic.

From 09:30 to 19:00, motorised traffic (except for emergency and authorised vehicles) will be banned across all 19 Brussels municipalities.

The annual event is the culmination of Mobility Week, which runs from 16 to 22 September and aims to encourage residents to try alternatives to driving.

Although no cars will be roaming the streets, traffic rules will still apply. Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB has reminded cyclists and pedestrians to respect traffic lights, pedestrian crossings and especially priority rules for trams.

Free public transport all day

People who need to be in or around Brussels can use the entire STIB network free of charge on Sunday, from start to finish.

Metro, tram and bus services will run largely according to Saturday timetables, and STIB will provide additional capacity to cope with the number of people expected in the capital.

Metros will run every six minutes and 30 seconds between 13:00 and 19:00. On sections shared by two metro lines, this will effectively provide a service every three minutes and 15 seconds.

Additional services are planned on tram lines 7, 8, 25, 39, 44, 81, 92 and 93, as well as bus lines 12, 49, 50, 53 and 54.

A shuttle bus will also connect Parking C at Heysel with Heysel metro station between 09:30 and 20:00.

Visitors travelling into Brussels by train should, however, check their journey before leaving: major works by railway operator Infrabel will affect rail services around the capital during the weekend.

Train services will be adapted between Brussels and both Ottignies and Nivelles on 19 and 20 September as work continues on the future suburban rail network. Other engineering works are also planned elsewhere on the network.

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Brussels Metro turns 50

This year's Car-Free Sunday coincides with the Brussels Metro's 50th anniversary, when it opened its first full metro line in 1976.

STIB is using the occasion to open one of the places passengers would normally never get to see: the Jacques Brel bus and metro depot in Anderlecht will open to the public from 10:00 until 16:00.

Visitors can explore the workshops where buses and metro trains are maintained, meet STIB staff, and even sit behind the controls of a metro train.

Activities for adults and children, food trucks and a STIB store stand will also be available. Entry is free through the main entrance at Rue Nicolas Doyen 1, near Gare de l'Ouest/Weststation.

The depot, which has been operating since 2007, covers more than 14,000 m² and houses workshops and garages for both buses and metro trains.

Elsewhere, exhibitions in several stations throughout September retrace the history of the Brussels Metro, its trains, stations, depots and distinctive artworks.

Guided tours on Saturday and Sunday as part of Heritage Days will also take visitors behind the scenes of several metro stations.

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What else can you do?

With cars off the streets, numerous activities will take place across the capital.

A Mobility Village will take over Place des Palais, including a bicycle repair point, mobility and road-safety activities, and a quiz marking the Metro's 50th anniversary.

STIB will also run a road-safety stand there between 11:00 and 18:00. Visitors can sit in a bus driver's cab to see the blind spots and other difficulties drivers face when manoeuvring large vehicles.

Elsewhere in Brussels, the programme ranges from flea markets and concerts to neighbourhood events and activities linked to Brussels' heritage.

Folklorissimo will bring folklore groups and traditions to the city centre, while the Brussels Comics Festival is also taking place during the weekend.

Music lovers can head to Kiosk Radio's open-air event, while several neighbourhoods will organise flea markets and local activities. Guided bicycle rides and other events centred on sustainable mobility will also take place throughout the Region.

Can people still drive?

Car-Free Sunday does not mean that Brussels will be completely free of motor vehicles.

Emergency services, public transport, taxis and certain other categories of vehicles can continue to circulate. Some people who meet specific conditions can also request an exemption from their commune.

Vehicles authorised to circulate must respect special conditions in place during the car-free period.

Everyone else should plan to have their vehicle outside the restricted area before 09:30 or wait until normal traffic resumes after 19:00.

Brussels Mobility and STIB urge everyone to remain cautious: a street without ordinary car traffic is not necessarily without danger; and people should still pay attention to trams, buses, emergency vehicles, and authorised motorists.