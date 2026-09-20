Eight comic artists honored with Atomium Awards at Brussels comic festival

BD Comic Strip Festival 2023. Credit: visit.brussels / Jean-Simon Gérard

Eight comic book creators were honoured at the Atomium Awards on Saturday at the opening of the Brussels Comic Strip Festival, where nearly €85,000 in prize money and support was awarded.

The Atomium Prix Leblanc for Young Talent, worth €20,000 and accompanied by a publishing contract, went to V.A. by Adele Rhoads. The jury praised it as an artistically ambitious work revealing a strong personality and remarkable graphic skill, with an original and carefully constructed story.

Pascal Matthey won the Atomium Prize of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, worth €10,000, for Du pain blanc et du chocolat, published by L’Employé du Moi. The jury described it as a sensitive and intelligent work that is at once a biography, an intimate portrait and a universal story.

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Galaxies BD, Belgium’s only radio programme entirely devoted to comics, awarded the Atomium Première Galaxies BD Prize to Rouge signal by Laurie Agusti. The prize includes €20,000 in advertising space and editorial coverage on La Première.

Le Soir awarded its prize to the current affairs comic Et toi, comment ça va? by Charles Berberian and Michèle Standjofski. It also includes €20,000 in advertising space and editorial coverage across the newspaper’s platforms.

The Atomium Cognito Prize for historical comics, worth €5,000, went to Journal inquiet d’Istanbul by Ersin Karabulut. The Atomium Prize for Graphic Design, worth €4,000, was awarded to L’oiseau chanteur by Désirée and Alain Frappier.

The Atomium Spirou Prize for short one-page comic strips was awarded to Maxence Jacquin. His work will be published in Spirou in the course of 2027 and paid at the professional rate.

The Atomium Catherine Schoemann Prize for Heritage, worth €5,000, will be presented in Paris in December in partnership with the SoBD festival.

The Brussels Comic Strip Festival continues on Sunday.