Police spread images of suspects arson Anderlecht

Police have spread images of three suspects in a case of arson in the Rue Hoorickx in Anderlecht on 1 August 2026.
Between 04:50 and 04:56, three suspects set a house on fire in Anderlecht. Following the arson, the three men fled the scene on electric scooters.
The first suspect is of average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black shorts, a black hooded jumper, a white T-shirt and black shoes.
The second suspect is of a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing trousers, shoes, a black jumper and a beige T-shirt.
The third suspect is of an average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black trousers, a white hooded jumper and black shoes.