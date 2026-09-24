Brussels expands multi-faith cemetery

Cemetery of Schaerbeek, and the large multi-faith section. Credit: Schaerbeek Municipality

To prevent the multi-faith cemetery in the Brussels municipality of Evere from reaching capacity, it will be expanded using three plots of land from Schaerbeek's municipal cemetery, announced Brussels Minister for Local Government Ahmed Laaouej (PS).

The Schaerbeek municipal council confirmed the transfer of three plots at the municipal cemetery to the inter-municipal burial association – increasing burial capacity.

"This solution will meet needs in the coming years, but we must continue to work towards a long-term, structural solution," said Laaouej, who said he is "delighted" with this "first concrete step".

Dignity and respect

With the regional call for projects, worth €3 million, Laaouej aimed to enable local authorities to create new capacity and meet the needs of Brussels families in a practical way. "Ensuring that everyone can be buried in a manner that respects their beliefs is a matter of dignity and respect."

This resolution will increase burial capacity and ensure that the deceased can continue to be buried in future in accordance with their various philosophical and religious rites.

While this first step means that burial needs for the coming years are secured, further steps are being taken to identify new plots and ensure sufficient burial capacity sustainably, in collaboration with other Brussels municipalities.