Several lanes of Brussels ring road to be closed during night next week

A traffic jam on the R0 Brussels ring road in Wemmel, Thursday 17 October 2013. Credit: Belga

Several lanes on the Brussels ring road will be closed overnight for five nights from Monday 28 September as the Flemish roads agency renews asphalt between Strombeek and Zellik.

The works will affect two sections of the ring, with the left-hand and middle lanes closed each night while the road remains fully open during the day.

On the outer ring, resurfacing will take place between the Strombeek interchange and the Wemmel exit (8) on the nights of Monday 28 to Tuesday 29 September and Tuesday 29 to Wednesday 30 September.

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On the inner ring, the affected stretch runs from the Zellik exit (10) to the Wemmel exit (8). Work there will last for three nights: Wednesday 30 September to Thursday 1 October, Thursday 1 to Friday 2 October, and Friday 2 to Saturday 3 October.

One lane will close at 20:00 and a second at 21:00, leaving only one lane open to traffic overnight.

All three lanes are due to reopen by 06:00 each morning, ahead of the rush hour.