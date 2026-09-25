More trains in and around Brussels from December

Credit: SNCB

The Belgian railway operator SNCB-NMBS is expanding its train services in and around the Brussels-Capital Region in the coming years, as part of the new 2026–2029 transport plan.

The expansion will be rolled out in three phases – from December 2026 to December 2028 – and will result in nearly 600 extra trains per week across the country, with 178 stations getting improved services.

"In the Brussels-Capital Region, services will be further enhanced in the coming years. Passengers can look forward to more trains, both for commuting and for leisure travel, on weekdays and at weekends," SNCB said in a press release.

The changes, which come into effect from 13 December 2026, will be visible in the journey planner on the website and in the SNCB app from 28 September.

From December 2026

SNCB will be able to significantly increase train services between Brussels and Ottignies, thanks to the expansion to four tracks on the line.

On weekdays, four S-trains per hour will be operated, in both directions, between Brussels and Louvain-la-Neuve – up from one train per hour, which is limited to the Brussels-Luxembourg route.

"As a result, passengers now have a direct connection to Etterbeek, close to the VUB campus, every half hour," SNCB said.

On Saturdays, two trains per hour will run in both directions between Brussels, Ottignies and Louvain-la-Neuve. These trains stop at various stations in Brussels, which will therefore have an S-train to Brussels-Midi and Louvain-la-Neuve every half hour.

Also on Saturdays, a second train per hour will run in both directions between Halle, Brussels and Vilvoorde.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, extra late trains will run between Brussels and Zottegem and between Brussels and Louvain-la-Neuve. The last train from Brussels will now depart after midnight. From Zottegem and Louvain-la-Neuve, it will depart around 23:00 – one hour later than at present.

On weekdays, extra early and late trains will be running between the European Quarter and Brussels Airport-Zaventem. The first train departs from Brussels-Luxembourg station at 05:23.

In the evening, the last train from Brussels Airport towards the European Quarter will now depart at 22:17. These trains will also stop at Brussels-Schuman and Bordet along the way.

On weekdays, the train to Arlon, which currently departs from Brussels-Midi at 13:07, will run two hours later and make additional stops at Ottignies, Gembloux, Namur, Ciney and Libramont – good news for students and workers travelling from Brussels to Ottignies, Namur or further south in the country.

On the railway line between Brussels and Nivelles, the new Brain-Alliance station (between Braine-l'Alleud and Lillois stations, close to the Alliance business park in Braine-l'Alleud) will come into service. The station will be served by an S-train every hour in both directions, seven days a week.

From December 2027

On both weekdays and at weekends, extra early trains will depart from Brussels for Brussels Airport. The first departs as early as 03:13 from Brussels-Midi and arrives at Brussels Airport-Zaventem at 03:36 – an hour earlier than at present.

These earlier trains come from Bruges and stop at Gent-Sint-Pieters, Brussels-Midi, Brussels-Central and Brussels-North. "They are particularly useful for passengers with early flights and for airport staff."

At weekends, an additional train will run between Leuven, Brussels and Bruges in both the morning and the evening. These trains also stop at Brussels Airport, Brussels North, Brussels Central, Brussels Midi, Ghent-Sint-Pieters and Aalter.

On weekdays, there will be additional peak-hour trains running both between Brussels and Namur and between Brussels and Charleroi. These run towards Brussels in the morning and return in the evening.

At weekends, a new IC train will run between Brussels and Mons. Between Brussels, Braine-le-Comte and Halle, this will involve a third train per hour in both directions. Between Brussels and Mons, this will involve a second train per hour in both directions.

From December 2028

On Saturdays, the S3 service between Geraardsbergen and Brussels-North will be extended to Dendermonde. This train will also stop at Bockstael and Jette, among other stations. Between Brussels and Dendermonde, there will be a second S train per hour in both directions.

Investments in stations

Up to and including 2032, SNCB will continue to invest in various stations in the Brussels-Capital Region. "The focus will be on improving accessibility, comfort and intermodality, so passengers can change between different modes of transport more easily," SNCB said.

By 2032, the railway operator aims to increase the number of bicycle parking spaces across the country to 164,000, the number of car parking spaces to 80,000, and the number of stations that are independently accessible to people with reduced mobility to 176.

For the period 2026–2029, the following projects, among others, are planned in the Brussels-Capital Region:

Accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility will be improved at 14 stations

Cycle parking facilities will be refurbished and/or expanded at 13 stations

For example, at Schaerbeek station, the entire platform complex will be refurbished, including the covered platforms and the northern underpass. The station will become fully accessible, with a lift to each platform and the reconstruction of the southern underpass.

At Etterbeek, a new footbridge will be built over the tracks, connecting Boulevard de la Plaine with Avenue de la Couronne.

There will also be a new station building and a new cycle park. The current station building, with its monumental staircase and glass gallery, will be renovated.

At Brussels Central, new lifts will be installed to access the platforms.

Bockstael station will be thoroughly modernised and made independently accessible: the platforms will be raised, and there will be two lifts, new staircases and refurbished entrances.

Additionally, a platform canopy will be built, the waiting rooms will be renovated, and there will be an enclosed, secure cycle park.