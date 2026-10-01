Shelter dogs take to the Brussels streets to raise awareness about animal abandonment

Photo by Chase Pray

Four dogs from The Blue Cross of Belgium shelter and about 15 people gathered on Thursday morning for an event encouraging people to adopt shelter animals.

The event was organised as part of Mars Global Adoption Weekend by The Blue Cross of Belgium in cooperation with Mars Belgium. The event aimed to raise awareness that more than 60,000 animals are abandoned in the country every year, many of which end up in Belgian animal shelters.

Recently, Mars released a study examining why 58% of pet owners had never adopted a pet from a shelter. In Belgium, 61% of households have at least one four-legged friend, but only 43% of cats and 15% of dogs in those homes were rescued from the street or adopted from a shelter.

Researchers also found three main concerns among potential adopters. Thirty-three percent cited that they were worried about the animal's unknown medical history, 27% were uncertain about how the animal would behave and 25% were concerned about whether the animal would be compatible with their family.

“Mars's study shows that what hinders adoptions isn't the desire to welcome an animal into your home, but rather the fear of the unknown and uncertainties about the unknown,” said Caspar Kam, the General Manager Benelux at Mars Pet Nutrition, during his speech. “By bringing these dogs right into the city centre, we want to break down prejudices and encourage people to meet animals in shelters.”

Hélène Baltus, a spokesperson for The Blue Cross of Belgium, said their organisation focuses on working with each dog individually as every animal has different needs. When potential adopters come to their facility, Baltus stressed that they need to be prepared to discuss factors like their home environment, lifestyle, and the amount of time they can dedicate to an animal to ensure they receive a perfect match.

The shelter also provides support when problems emerge after an adoption. If a dog struggles to adjust to its new environment, educators can work with the animal and its adopters to resolve the issue and reduce the likelihood that the dog will be returned.

If a potential adopter and the shelter think there would be a good match with one of the dogs, the adopter will be invited to meet the dog several times prior to adoption, Baltus told The Brussels Times. “This makes the link between the dog and the human constructed well before adoption, which will help them transition into the home.”

The four dogs who were at the event are currently being prepared for adoption, though each dog is in a different stage of that process. Kathy Heungens, corporate affairs senior manager at Mars Belgium, believed that helped the public to understand how unique every animal is.

“Every dog has a story and every dog is an individual, unique case,” she said. “What’s its character like? What does the dog need? What do my family and I need? And I think answering those questions … that's really the magic of adopting an animal.”

Huengens also added that while statistics show that only one in three people who express significant interest in adoption do so, she'd like to see more people actually translate that interest into action. Her advice for those worried was simple, to ask questions to professionals.

“What’s stopping them is very often having expert advice,” Huengens said. “Go talk to the people that take care of and work with the animals. You might be meeting a fantastic new partner for you or your family.”

While encouraging shelter adoption is important, animals should be adopted by people with a realistic understanding of the commitment involved. Florence Frelinx, the Brussels Alderwoman for Public Heritage, Sports, Green Spaces and Animal Welfare, highlighted what she believes a ‘dog needs most.’

“Encouraging adoption is essential, but it must go hand in hand with genuine awareness of what welcoming an animal into your home entails,” she said. “In the City of Brussels, we will continue to support shelters, associations and all initiatives that advance animal welfare. But no public policy will ever replace what a dog needs most … a stable, attentive and loving home.”

After the speeches concluded at the Zinneke Pis statue, the organizers ended the event by walking the dogs to La Bourse in Brussels. There, the dogs were able to burn off some energy, and passersby could stop to pet them.