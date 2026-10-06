Brussels among European cities most dependent on fossil fuels for heating

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Brussels is among the European capitals most dependent on fossil fuels to heat its buildings, according to a new Greenpeace report published on Tuesday.

The study, which assessed the transition away from fossil fuel heating in 15 major European cities, ranked the Belgian capital tenth, placing it just ahead of Bucharest, which Greenpeace identified as the most dependent. Greenpeace warned that Brussels' continued reliance on fossil fuels leaves households exposed to volatile energy prices and geopolitical crises.

"Fossil gas fuels the climate crisis and makes us dependent on expensive imports. Households pay the highest price through soaring bills," said Élodie Belleflamme, energy transition campaigner at Greenpeace Belgium. "It is no longer enough to set climate ambitions for 2050: Brussels urgently needs to establish a roadmap, sufficient funding and concrete projects."

While the Brussels-Capital Region's adoption of a Climate Plan in 2022 showed political ambition, the environmental organisation said that there has been insufficient progress made since then, maintaining that the region still lacks a clear path towards phasing out fossil gas.

Greenpeace Belgium is calling on the Brussels Government to set a date for ending the use of gas for heating and establish a clear timetable, sufficient funding and territorial planning to develop renewable alternatives and heating networks.

The report was more positive about Brussels' efforts to involve residents and support households through the transition, placing the capital among the stronger performers in these areas.

However, Greenpeace called on the Brussels Government to maintain sufficient direct financial support, particularly for the most financially vulnerable residents.

Financing the transition "is not an expense, it is an investment," the organisation said.