More than 13 kilograms of cannabis found during search in Jette

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Police in Jette seized 13.53kg of cannabis and €8,670 in cash during the search of a flat on Tuesday, arresting two suspects.

The Brussels-West police zone said in a statement on Thursday that the two men were placed at the disposal of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office and were taken to the courthouse on Wednesday.

The case began during a preventive patrol on Avenue de l’Exposition, where officers spotted a rider on an electric scooter who tried to flee when he spotted the officers.

After he was stopped, he voluntarily handed over a bag containing 8.16 grams of cannabis. He was then arrested and taken in for questioning.

A subsequent search of the flat led officers to a second person who was found filling bags with cannabis. He was also arrested.

According to police, cannabis was found in almost every room of the apartment.

In total, officers seized 9.55kg of cannabis, 3.98kg of cannabis flowers, €8,670 in cash, and seven bottles of GHB, a synthetic sedative known as 'liquid ecstacy'.

They also confiscated precision scales, packaging material and mobile phones.

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