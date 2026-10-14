Over 5,000 students will cycle to school on Thursday as part of safety campaign

Credit: Begla/ Emile Windal

Brussels Mobility has launched two road safety campaigns after observing that pedestrian accidents during evening rush hour more than double in the winter.

The first, titled ‘Be Bright,' takes place Thursday morning. Over 5,000 students and staff members from 65 schools are expected to cycle to school as part of the campaign, which aims to improve their visibility in traffic.

Brussels Minister of Mobility Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) said the campaign aims to raise awareness of road safety among motorists and protect young cyclists during the darker months.

“Thousands of children still bravely cycle to school during the colder and shorter days,” she said. “Be Bright supports them, but we must not forget that a light on a bicycle can never replace the necessary attention of a car driver.”

Participants are urged to wear light-coloured or reflective clothing and ensure their bicycle or scooter lights work properly before Thursday morning.

Event sponsors are advising motorists to be particularly vigilant on Thursday. In particular, they’re requesting that motorists watch their speed, use their lights and indicators correctly, keep windscreens and mirrors clean and check their blind spots before manoeuvring.

The second initiative, ‘XP Visibility’, will run from 16-20 November and specifically targets fifth and sixth grade students. The interactive programme will let students explore how lighting, darkness, distance and viewing angles affect drivers visibility.