What to do in Brussels this weekend: 16 – 18 October

Credit: The Brussels Times

Do you want to turn the clock back to 1990? Explore unique pathways in the inner city? Looking for a fun event you can bring the entire family to?

Luckily, Brussels has all of these and more happening across the city this weekend. Here are The Brussels Times top picks for the weekend.

Relaxing Fun

Slow Ways Weekend, various locations in Brussels, 17 and 18 October

Brussels residents can discover the city’s hidden paths, alleyways and green routes during Slow Ways Weekend. Organised by walk.brussels, the event will highlight the capital’s network of more than 800 kilometres of slow routes, including pedestrian passages, park paths and car-free connections between neighbourhoods.

The initiative aims to highlight how these routes can make everyday journeys on foot shorter, quieter and more pleasant. Many of the events are free to attend and are welcoming for participants of all ages.

Read about all of the events here.

Volume 12, VK Concerts, Saturday 17 October

Are you in the mood for a relaxed night filled with live music? Brussels-based collective Les Volumineuses will host live music, DJ sets and creative activities at its 12th mini-festival this Saturday. The festivities will start at 14:00, with doors closing at 19:00, and will run until midnight.

Attendees can also participate in drag bingo, browse tattoo, jewelry and hairstyling stands, grab drinks at the bar in a designated “chill-out” area and more. Specifics about ticket prices can be found on Les Volumineuses website. The event is also kid-friendly.

Find more information here.

Fun for the whole family

Museum Night Fever, Belgian Museum of Freemasonry, Saturday 17 October into Sunday 18 October

Brussels residents will have the opportunity to feel like Ben Stiller in "Night at the Museum" at the annual Museum Night Fever event. From 19:00 on Saturday until 1:00 the following morning, 28 museums across the capital will host events such as live music and dance performances, workshops and guided tours.

The event is open to all ages, with children under 12 able to attend for free. Additionally, the events organisers have implemented visual accessibility measures to make the evening more accessible and comfortable for visitors with disabilities.

Tickets cost €18 in advance and €22 on the day of, with combined tickets that include access to an afterparty also available.

Buy your ticket here.

Made in Asia, Brussels Expo, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October

Embark on an adventure in the land of pop-culture and discover themed exhibitions, shows and games with guests, Japanese video games, escape room, anime karaoke, Dragon Ball card game tournaments, Gundam modelling, Studio Ghibli exhibitions, and much more.

Described as the “ultimate asian pop culture paradise,” the Made in Asia festival is an unmissable event for all fans of manga, anime, video games, YouTubers and cosplay.

More information here.

'Animazing' exhibit, Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, from Friday 16 October

On Friday, the Brussels Institute of Natural Sciences will host the grand opening of their new temporary exhibit ‘Animazing.’ The exhibit is divided into four immersive zones that each focus on a different aspect of animal biology and survival. Over 75 different animals are featured throughout the exhibit.

The exhibit is recommended for ages eight and up. All of the information is available in English, French, Dutch and German. Standard tickets cost €15, with discounts available for youth, teachers and retirees.

Buy your tickets here.

Turn back the clock

'90s Kids Party, Madame Moustache, Saturday 17 October

Are you looking to relive your glory days? If you just mentally answered yes, then Just A Night’s ‘90 Kid Party this Saturday might be for you. The event will feature the top pop, R&B and boy-band hits of the decade from artists like the Backstreet Boys, Avril Lavigne and Nelly Furtado.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best 1990s-inspired outfits. While tickets will be available at the door, special discounts are available if you purchase tickets online. Event organisers claim that the party will be “an unforgettable night of dancing, fun and pure nostalgia.”

Browse ticket options here.

Have an event you'd like us to highlight? Are there any upcoming events that you'd like us to add to a future weekend preview? Send details to c.pray@brusselstimes.com for a chance to be featured.