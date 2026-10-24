On the hunt for the 2026 Booker Prize shortlist in Brussels

Credit: Ana Fernandes

Despite the growing sections of English language books in Brussels bookstores, the offer remains relatively limited. So, as the shortlist for the Booker Prize 2026 was recently announced, where can literary aficionados find them?

The Booker Prize acclaims the best long form literary works by writers of different nationalities that write in English. The shortlist of six, picked from the 163 contenders, spans across diverse literary genres. The winner of the prize will be awarded £50,000.

The six nominees to win the Booker Prize are:

“John of John” by Douglas Stuart

“The End of Everything” by M. John Harrison

“The Disappearers” by Marlon James

“May We Feed the King” by Rebecca Perry

“Black Bag” by Luke Kennard

“The Things We Never Say” by Elizabeth Strout

The map below locates the bookstores where the books on the shortlist can be found either, on its entirety or partially.

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Tulitu

This tiny bookshop near Saint-Catherine focuses on feminist and queer literature. Their English section is very small, but “John of John” is expected to be added to the collection in the coming weeks.

The remaining books may be available for customers who order them in the shop. "However, we only have one supplier. So if they do not have the ordered book, we cannot have it in our shop either," the shopkeeper told The Brussels Times.

Tropismes

One of the most emblematic bookstores in Brussels, but with a rather short English selection, Tropismes has half of the list with “The Disappearers”, “May We Feed the King” and “Things We Never Say”.

People can come by the store to order any of the remaining books, to be picked up after roughly three days.

Librebook

This cosy bookstore near Matongé (Ixelles) once provided books in the 24 official languages of the European Union. Now, books in multiple languages are still available, even if not all sections are equally big. Most books on the Booker Prize shortlist will be arriving in the shop soon.

Ordering and reserving books is possible via email or in-store.

Standaard Boekhandel Anspach

The Standaard Boekhandel chains does not have the biggest English section, but they do have almost all the books from the shortlist, with only “The End of Everything” unavailable.

Even though the shortlist will not be highlighted in the shop, the winner "is sure to sell out" once it is announced, according to the shopkeeper. Placing an order is easy either online or in-store.

Filigranes

While Filigranes doesn’t have a huge international section, it is usually possible to find some of the most difficult books in anyone’s to-be-read list here. Importantly, they have all the books of the short list of the Booker Prize.

Reserving and ordering books can be done either online, in-store or by phone, but the latter only gives 24 hours to pick up the book.

Passa Porta

This bookshop is a haven for English language books in Brussels, as it has an dedicated selection beyond French and Dutch.

Here you can find both the short and long list of nominees for the Booker Prize. It’s possible to reserve and order books via email or through their website.

Waterstones

For those looking for English books in Brussels, Waterstones is a paradise. The shop has a large display highlighting the books nominated for the shortlist. You can find all books in-store, or you can order them online through click and collect.

The 2026 Booker Prize winner is going to be announced on 9 November at Old Billingsgate in London.