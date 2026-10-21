New 'major' national demonstration in Brussels on 23 November

Illustration image of protesters during a joint demonstration in Brussels against the federal government on Tuesday 14 October 2025. Credit: Belga

The three main trade unions in Belgium are calling for a new "major social mobilisation" on the streets of Brussels on 23 November to denounce the federal government’s austerity measures and falling purchasing power.

The socialist trade union FGTB-ABVV, the Christian CSC-ACV and the independent trade union Synova (previously CGSLB-ACLVB) are organising the new demonstration jointly. A large number of civil society organisations are also taking part.

The austerity measures currently being negotiated by the federal government must not be “passed on to workers, benefit recipients and public services,” they said in a joint statement.

According to the unions, employment is under pressure due to restructuring in various sectors and economic uncertainty. They point, among other things, to announced job losses in industry and are calling for greater investment in training, innovation and high-quality jobs.

Additionally, the protesters want to draw attention to the rising cost of living.