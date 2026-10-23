What to do in Brussels this weekend: 23 – 25 October

Credit: The Brussels Times

Looking for some tragedy, some comedy, or just a guided tour of famous Belgian architecture or a brewery for your weekend? With the stormy weather coming up, there's plenty to do while still staying warm and cosy inside.

Here are The Brussels Times picks to help brighten up the end of your week.

See a live show

Romeo & Juliet, Cirque Royal, 24 and 25 October

Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo will bring their vibrant take on the timeless tragedy of Romeo & Juliet to Brussels this weekend for two days only. The contemporary ballet reimagines Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy through powerful choreography and striking visual design.

Rather than idealising the romanctic aspect of the famous tale, the play portrays Romeo and Juliet as vulnerable young people caught between desire, impulse and family conflict. The show has received global praise for its "fresh and innovative telling of the famous tale."

Find more information here.

Muhsin Yesilada - Mummy's Boy, Celtica Irish Pub, Saturday 24 October

Rising British comedian Muhsin Yesilada will bring his stand-up routine to Brussels for the first time ever this weekend. Yesilada, who is a BBC New Comedian of the Year nominee, has quickly made a name for himself on the UK comedy circuit for his self-deprecating style of humor.

Clips from his sets have accumulated over 100 million views online and have earned him an international following. Bianca Lala, another rising European comedian, will join Yesilada as a special guest. Lala's comedy is self-described as "transforming life’s absurdities into painfully relatable jokes." Both sets will be performed in English.

Buy tickets here.

Tour the city

Korei Guided Tours, Maison Devalck & La Nouvelle Maison, 24 and 25 October

Korei Guided Tours will have two English guided tours of remarkable private residences as part of their programme this weekend. On Saturday, visitors can step inside Maison Devalck, a beautifully preserved Art Nouveau home that was designed by architect Gaspard Devalck as a gift for his mother in 1900. Korei promises visitors will be left in awe by the dedication, creativity and love for heritage that is present within the home.

Tickets for Maison Devalck.

On Sunday, internationally renowned Belgian architect Henry Van de Velde's La Nouvelle Maison will be on full display for the public. De Velde, who designed the home himself, lived in La Nouvelle Maison for nearly two decades. Korei's tour is the only way the general public can access the interior of the home.

Tickets for La Nouvelle Maison.

Discovery of Brasserie de la Senne, Brasserie de la Senne, Saturday 24 October

Are you a beer lover who wants to learn more about Brussels craft beer scene? Then consider booking a guided tour of Brasserie de la Senne, where you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the brewery's production process.

At the end of the tour, attendees will have the opportunity to taste four of the brewery's most popular beers. Tickets cost €20 and must be purchased before the tour.

Book your tickets here.

Have an event you'd like us to highlight? Are there any upcoming events that you'd like us to add to a future weekend preview? Send details to c.pray@brusselstimes.com for a chance to be featured.