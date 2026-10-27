All Saints' Weekend: longer cemetery hours and diverted buses in Brussels

Illustration picture shows a visit to the cemetery of Laken / Laeken, the oldest in-use cemetary in Brussels, Tuesday 24 October 2017. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

All Saints’ weekend, which includes All Saints’ Eve (31 October), All Saints’ Day (1 November), and All Souls’ Day (2 November), will see extended cemetery opening hours across Brussels.

Over this period, cemetery visits will increase as Belgian families visit the graves of their departed relatives. The City of Brussels commune said the cemeteries of Brussels, Laeken, Haren and Neder-Over-Heembeek will exceptionally open from 08:30 to 17:00 from Saturday 31 October to Monday 2 November inclusive.

Private vehicles will remain banned from all four cemetery sites. To improve public transport access to these cemeteries, STIB will temporarily extend some bus routes. To facilitate easy access to grave sites, two electric shuttle vehicles will be available at the Brussels and Laeken cemeteries for people with reduced mobility.

Bus route 59, which normally runs from Hôpital Etterbeek-Ixelles to Bordet Station, will be extended to the Jules Bordet stop. Meanwhile, route 63, which runs between Central Station and Cimetière de Bruxelles, will also be extended to Jules Bordet.

Both extensions will provide direct access to the cemeteries of Schaerbeek and Evere, as well as the multi-faith cemetery.

Bus route 77, which normally operates only from Monday to Friday between Kraainem and Hippodrome, will run on Sunday along its full usual route. It will serve the Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Etterbeek cemeteries and connect to Metro line 1 at Kraainem. STIB said it will adjust the service to provide a bus every 20 minutes.

Other cemeteries will remain accessible with their existing timetables, including Ixelles Cemetery, served by buses 71, 72 and 95; Laeken Cemetery, served by Metro line 6, trams 62 and 93, and buses 53, 86 and 88 via the Bockstael stop; and Jette Cemetery, served by bus 88 and trams 19, 51, 62 and 93.

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