Brussels police investigates potential child kidnapping in Anderlecht street

Police officers from the Brussels-Midi zone Credit: Belga

In the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht, a child of about 12 years old may have been kidnapped on the street on Thursday evening as reportred by La Dernière Heure and confirmed by Midi police zone.

"On Thursday, 29 October 2026, our police forces were notified following a report about a possible kidnapping of a child of about 12 years old on the public road in Anderlecht," said police commissioner Laurent Lacroix.

According to the first information collected, the kidnapping would have occurred around 17:15 in front of the Rue des Trèfles 50. A white van reportedly entered an access road to a car park and come to a standstill at the height of a barrier.

"Two masked persons would then have stepped out of the vehicle and forced a child to get in the van," the police said.

"At this time, the identity of the child could not yet be established and no disappearance was reported to our services that corresponds to these facts," the police spokesman continues.

An investigation is ongoing to verify the precise circumstances of the reported facts and to identify the persons possibly involved.

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