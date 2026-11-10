On Place Jourdan in Brussels’ EU Quarter, rubbish containers are moving underground as the government aims to improve the cleanliness of one of the city’s busiest and most international squares.

The Jourdan area attracts numerous residents, workers, and visitors with its terraces and legendary friterie. This high volume of footfall, the authorities said, presents specific challenges in terms of cleanliness, particularly due to the presence of bin bags in public spaces.

“Place Jourdan is a real international showcase. The famous friterie, the high-quality shops and the Sunday market are all reasons to visit, whether you’re from Etterbeek or elsewhere,” said Etterbeek mayor Vincent De Wolf (MR).

While he highlighted the various initiatives that have been taken to keep the square tidy since the redevelopment in 2018, he acknowledged that the rubbish bags in the middle of the square have been causing problems.

“The installation of this recycling point offers a concrete and sustainable solution to this situation. It also reflects a strong political commitment: to improve residents’ living environment while meeting the needs of local traders,” he said.

Access badge

From Tuesday 17 November, the new recycling point will offer local households greater flexibility: they will be able to deposit rubbish, between 07:00 and 22:00, in underground containers accessible via a badge.

The Etterbeek authorities have already started distributing the access badges to the local households.

The recycling point consists of four underground containers: two for general waste, one for food waste and one for plastic (PMC-PMD). A special area has also been set up nearby for the collection of paper and cardboard.

The entire facility is intended for the 110 households on Place Jourdan. Residents must continue to use the regulation-compliant bags provided by the regional waste collection service Bruxelles Propreté.

With their badges, they must deposit their bags at the recycling point rather than waiting until the designated day to put them out. The containers are emptied by Bruxelles Propreté up to twice a week for general waste and once a week for food waste, paper/cardboard and PMC-PMD.

As for businesses, the requirement to have a collection contract with the waste collector of their choice remains in force. At Place Jourdan, the only businesses that have access to the sorting point are those that do not have storage containers on their premises and have a contract with Bruxelles Propreté.

The authorities are aware that there is a risk of illegal-dumping, and have stressed that they will coordinate their efforts to resolve any recurring cleanliness issues. Bruxelles Propreté is responsible for the rubbish in the bins, and Etterbeek will take action against any waste that may be left in the area surrounding them.

The project ahead of the new regional strategy for the roll-out of recycling points, and is now in line with the course set out by State Secretary Audrey Henry (MR).

“Today we are opening a new recycling point," she said. "By tomorrow, there will be 120 of them, exactly where the people of Brussels need them.”

Cleaner streets

Together with the municipalities, Bruxelles Propreté is developing a new approach to waste collection by placing these sorting points where they can most make a difference to everyday life.

“This way, we are offering the people of Brussels greater flexibility, ensuring cleaner streets and, above all, fewer bin bags on our pavements,” Henry stressed.

The roll-out of these recycling points is one of the cornerstones of the forthcoming clean-up reform, scheduled for the end of 2027. In the reform, recycling points will be set up to expand regional coverage and provide a solution for problem areas relating to cleanliness, illegal waste dumping, or pest control issues.

The installation on Place Jourdan will be monitored to assess its use and impact on the cleanliness of the square.

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