The Brussels-West Police Zone was called because a person was seen walking around with a weapon in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean around 23:50 pm on Tuesday night.

Following an intervention by the Special Units Directorate (DSU), the person was arrested on Chaussée de Gand, confirmed the police zone to Bruzz on Wednesday.

“The individual was seen on Rue Delaunoy holding a weapon and subsequently entered a property on Chaussée de Gand,” said the spokesperson. “To ensure everyone’s safety, the special units then carried out an operation. One person was arrested.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has been informed and is launching an investigation. In the interest of the ongoing investigation, the police will not comment further on the person’s identity or the weapon.