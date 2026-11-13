The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are dropping as we are well into November now, but there is still plenty to do in Brussels this weekend.

Whether you want to brave the cold for a walking tour or are looking for cosy indoor activities, here are The Brussels Times top picks for this weekend.

See the city

MAD Parcours 2026, various locations, until Saturday 14 November

The third annual Brussels design and fashion event, MAD Parcours, will be taking over the city centre this weekend. The completely free event invites visitors to explore the city's creative scene through a series of exhibitions, pop-ups, workshops and open studios that showcase work from both emerging and established designers alike.

Participating venues will showcase the latest fashion, jewellery, accessories, furniture and contemporary designs, with some of the items showcased being available for purchase. Some of the creators will also be in attendance to discuss their new and upcoming work with event attendees.

Read more here.

Guided Tour, Hôtel Wielemans, Sunday 15 November

In the heart of the Louise district stands Hôtel Wielemans, a townhouse that famed architect Adrien Blomme designed for brewer Léon Wielemans and his wife Yvonne in 1925. The home's elegant design was inspired by the Alhambra in Granada, Spain. This inspiration is made apparent all over the home through the over 5,000 traditional Spanish tiles used as decoration.

Starting this Sunday, architecture lovers will be able to tour the home for the first time since its extensive restoration. Tickets cost €18 and can be purchased through Korei Guided Tours website. The tour will be hosted in English.

Find ticket information here.

Festivals and conventions

Brussels Tattoo Convention, Tour & Taxis, Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November

The convention is about ink, art and everything around it: three days of over 500 of the world's finest tattoo artists from 30 countries, live battles, shows and street culture under one roof.

Artists will take walk-ins all weekend, turning the convention into a working floor – not a trade show. In addition to watching masters at work, attendees can go see stage shows, contests and the arena.

Find more information here.

Grrrabuge Natural Wine Festival, Salon Grrrabuge in Forest, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November

Brussels’ natural wine festival is returning to the capital for its fourth edition, to celebrate living wines, the people behind them, and a viticulture that defends biodiversity. The festival’s over 60 exhibitors range from natural wines and ciders to beers and non-alcoholic drinks.

People will get a chance to discover some hidden gems and buy bottles at great prices, mostly directly from the producers. In addition to the Saturday evening concert and DJ sets, there will also be a street food area in the courtyard, featuring a selection of Brussels-based cooks.

Find more information here.

Ars Musica Festival — ARCTIC FEVER, Botanique , from Saturday 14 November

With a Nordic focus stretching from Iceland to the Baltic countries, the Ars Musica 2026 festival sets its sights on snowy horizons. It brings together two internationally acclaimed featured artists: Norway’s Kristine Tjøgersen and Sweden’s Anders Hillborg.

Remaining true to its human-centred vision of music, the festival brings together some of the most compelling voices in contemporary creation, from Belgium and beyond.

Find more information here.

Have an event you'd like us to highlight? Are there any upcoming events that you'd like us to add to a future weekend preview? Send details to c.pray@brusselstimes.com for a chance to be featured.