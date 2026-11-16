Police in Brussels have seized nearly €50,000 in cash and quantities of cannabis and cocaine after arresting a suspected dealer following a street sale in the Marolles district.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone said on Monday that the cash, believed to be linked to drug trafficking, was found during a house search on 6 November in central Brussels.

The investigation began after local detectives spotted what they believed was a suspicious exchange between two people and moved in to stop them.

One of the men, identified as the buyer, immediately handed officers one gram of cocaine, which he said he had just bought for €20. He was issued with an on-the-spot fine of €300.

The suspected seller was taken in for questioning. Officers found cash and a small quantity of cocaine on him. Police said the man was already known to them in connection with similar offences.

A search of his home in central Brussels led to the discovery of €49,475 in cash in various denominations and just over half a kilogramme of cannabis resin. Officers also seized 57 grams of cannabis and 0.77 grams of cocaine.

After questioning, officers handed the suspect over to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

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