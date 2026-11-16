Belgium’s federal police have issued an appeal to identify and trace two men wanted in connection with an attempted murder at the Bloody Louis nightclub in Ixelles on 3 October.

At the request of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, the appeal was released on Monday. The attack took place at about 04:00 at the club on Avenue Louise.

The first suspect is believed to be in his thirties and of medium build. He has a flat nose, a goatee and short dreadlocks. He was wearing black clothing and black-and-white trainers at the time of the incident.

The second man is also thought to be in his thirties and has an athletic build. He has long dreadlocks and a goatee, and he was wearing faded blue jeans and a red T-shirt with white writing on the front.

Anyone with information about the two men or the incident is asked to contact investigators by email at avisderecherche@police.be or by calling the freephone number 0800/30.300.

The wanted notice is also available on the federal police website, www.police.be.

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