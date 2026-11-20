A major exhibition celebrating the renowned 19th century artist J.M.W. Turner and his contemporaries opens today, Friday 20 November, at the Bozar in Lille – which is pulling out the stops to attract visitors from Brussels and Belgium.

Titled “Voyage à l’Anglaise, Turner et les artistes du Grand Tour,” the show is the result of a link-up with Tate Britain, the London museum which houses the world’s largest collection by the painter who was the outstanding watercolourist of his generation.

Known to the public today as J.M.W. Turner – whose initials stand for Joseph Mallord William – the artist was plain William Turner in his lifetime.

The exhibition features nearly 90 works, including oil paintings, watercolours, drawings and engravings. Some 23 of the compositions are by Turner, whose atmospheric studies inspired the French Impressionists, especially Claude Monet, and who is widely regarded as a precursor to modernist art.

At a private preview ahead of the launch, The Brussels Times sat down with David Blayney Brown, a Turner specialist and former senior curator at Tate Britain, who selected the display with the Lille Bozar (Palais des Beaux Arts de Lille) team.

“I had to fight pretty hard for one or two of the works to be shown,” he said. “We have to be careful because watercolours fade if they are exposed to light for extended periods of time.”

Describing the exhibition as “modest but really quite significant,” the 74-year-old expert said everyone involved had high hopes it will be a hit with the public.

“We previously staged the show at the Villa Vauban in Luxembourg where it attracted a record attendance of 24,000. I think we can expect many more than that.”

Given its proximity, the organisers view Belgium as a key target. “I hope we have many people from Brussels coming,” added Brown.

The exhibition launch coincides with a summit in the Belgian capital, in which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham are expected to unveil new agreements aimed at making it easier for young people to live, study and travel abroad, as well as reducing red-tape for business.

Asked if the exhibition might be viewed as a symbolic and timely indicator of renewed post-Brexit EU-UK ties, Brown laughed.

"I’m not supposed to make political comments but perhaps we can see a link between the Grand Tour of the past and encouraging wonder about different places and different worlds today," he commented.

The Grand Tour, in the title of the exhibition, refers to the expeditions across the continent by British artists and their wealthy aristocratic patrons in the 17th and 18th centuries. The idea was to imbibe the history and culture of the countries they visited, most notably Italy, which greatly influenced developments in art at the time.

Speaking at the preview, Juliette Singer, director of the Lille Bozar and Hospice Comtesse museum, hailed the exhibition as a “veritable event.”

She described it as an opportunity not only to present works by Turner but also other “unjustly unknown” artists in Belgium and France such as John Robert Cozens, Francis Towne, Thomas Jones, Joseph Wright of Derby and Richard Wilson.

“This voyage à l’Anglaise is an opportunity to marvel at sensitive works with striking landscapes, among which are depictions of glaciers which are disappearing today. It’s an invitation to explore the world and be dazzled,” she said.

The exhibition is divided into five sections: Turner and his models; Journey to Italy; The essential classics; Naples and southern Italy; and Cities, rivers, lakes, mountains.

It also includes a screening area where visitors can watch a 38-minute film, “JMW Turner: On the Wing,” directed by Scott Moris.

Special events linked to the exhibition include a sold-out solo concert on 1 December by Normandy-based British pop icon Pete Doherty and a free screening on 13 January of “Mr Turner,” the 2014 biographical feature film directed by Mike Leigh.

The exhibition runs until 22 March 2027.