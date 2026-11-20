Anderlecht’s municipal council approved a motion calling on the federal government to fully fund the subsistence income of people who lose their unemployment benefits because of time limits on Thursday.

The motion was submitted by the radical left PTB-PVDA party and was backed by the PS (Francophone socialists), Ecolo (Francophone greens) and Team Fouad Ahidar (regionalist). Parties represented in the federal government voted against it.

According to PTB, Anderlecht’s public social welfare centre has already received 2,649 additional applications for a subsistence income, of which 1,888 have been approved.

Patricia Polanco, PTB’s leader on the council, estimated the additional cost at €17 million. She said the compensation measures currently in place cover only part of the cost and decline over time.

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She said this was unsustainable for a municipality already facing a large structural deficit, with spending rising while revenue remains flat.

Polanco said the party would not accept residents and workers bearing the cost of federal policy through new taxes or cuts to public services and staff. She accused the federal government of passing the bill on to municipalities and workers.

The motion also calls on the Brussels-Capital Region to take these exceptional extra costs into account when approving municipal budgets.