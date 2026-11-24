A colossal Citroën garage is becoming a museum, a public playground and a new landmark for Brussels. Frédéric Moreau traces five centuries of spectacular reinvention on the canal waterfront – and asks whether the €230m cultural gamble can transform the neighbourhood around it.

Brussels is about to pull off one of Europe’s boldest cultural transformations of 2026.

Kanal-Centre Pompidou will open in a former Citroën garage beside the canal: a vast modernist landmark reborn as two museums, a public gathering place and the centrepiece of an effort to revive an entire neighbourhood.

On its 1.7-hectare site, Kanal will house museums of modern and contemporary art and of architecture, landscape and urban ecosystems. They sit inside a third attraction: the restored 1934 garage itself. Almost half its 44,000 m² will be freely accessible, with shops, a waterside restaurant, rooftop bar and playground beneath an immense industrial roof.

The €230m project, conceived and funded by the Brussels-Capital Region, aims to spread cultural activity and economic life through the canal district and North Quarter. Lacking a national collection of its own, Kanal has struck a five-year agreement with Paris’s Centre Pompidou to borrow from French state holdings while building its collection.

It opens with 10 exhibitions at once: not simply a new museum, but a new piece of Brussels.

Brussels once had a modern art museum, opened by the Belgian state behind Place Royale in 1984 and closed in 2011. The address now houses the Magritte Museum: a tourist draw, but no substitute for a living institution connected to the city’s flourishing contemporary art scene.

Kanal’s artistic director Kasia Redzisz, formerly a curator at Tate Modern and Tate Liverpool, explains that the new museum fills “an enormous gap.” Speaking to me a few weeks before the opening, she was confident that the space would become a magnet for art.

“We don't want to just show novelty art,” she says. “We need to create a certain context for artists practising in the city. You know, how is it to be in the city with 11 art schools and no museums? Where do those students look at art history then?”

The project was announced in 2014. For its originator, former regional president Rudi Vervoort, Kanal represents urban regeneration, where “culture will become the driving force behind the redevelopment of the canal area and the North Quarter.”

Some questioned the need to ally with the Pompidou to kickstart a local project, but for Redzisz the museum is also a tool to address social inequality: “The argument is, ‘Oh, Paris is just an hour away.’ Yes, it is. But for people who can afford to go and make it part of their routine. That’s a very exclusive privilege to pop over to Paris.”

Five centuries on the waterfront

Kanal stands on one of Brussels’ most repeatedly reinvented sites. Over five centuries, waterways, pleasure grounds, railways, factories and roads have remade this corner of the city. Dukes, emperors, kings, industrialists and politicians have each left their mark. The museum is the latest chapter in a much bigger story.

This legacy inspired the 14-month headline exhibition at Kanal’s opening, A Truly Immense Journey. For it, Redzisz and her team selected art from the Pompidou as well as Belgian collections to ensure Kanal remains “rooted and relevant for some sort of Brussels context. The point of departure is here rather than elsewhere,” she says.

The exhibition includes Piet Mondrian’s 1937 Composition en rouge, bleu et blanc II, painted around the time the Citroën garage was built. Its grid of black lines and coloured rectangles suggests a city plan balancing order and possibility.

The creators of Kanal hope art will propel the district into its next life, much as the garage’s creators once used architecture to sell the promise of motoring. The old Citroën frame now contains a new ambition.

When the canal came to town

Kanal occupies almost an entire waterside city block on the northwestern fringe of the Pentagon, the historic centre of Brussels. Its name is the product of the customary compromise in this bilingual city-region, telescoping the French (canal) and Dutch (kanaal) spellings into a new word, immediately comprehensible to both locals and international visitors.

The name is apt: each side of the block traces the edge of a waterway, though only the western canal survives today. Understanding the site means following the water as it was repeatedly dug, diverted and filled in.

Quai de Willebroeck, running along Kanal’s 200-metre eastern facade, was the bank of the canal of the same name that for centuries entered the city at this point.

Inaugurated in 1561, it connected Brussels to the Scheldt river, Antwerp and the North Sea beyond, taking on freight duties from the meandering, silt and rubbish-choked Senne, which exited the Pentagon 500 metres to the east.

The 28 km waterway was a political project, bypassing rival Mechelen and its tolls on the lower Senne. It ran west of the river along the flat valley floor, entered Brussels through the now-vanished Porte du Rivage and ended at a basin near today’s Sainte-Catherine church. The future Kanal site stood just outside the medieval city walls, on the edge of Molenbeek.

From promenades to steam engines

Taking advantage of the engineering feat, a double tree-lined avenue, the Allée Verte, was planted alongside the canal in the 17th century, drawing crowds to Kanal’s future site for the first time. Its setting at the mouth of the picturesque valley made it a popular Sunday escape from the noise and smell of the walled city.

Waterside taverns, or guinguettes, drew Brusseleirs on foot and horseback. The Oberge du Chien Vert stood near today’s Place Sainctelette. By the turn of the 19ᵗʰ century, the wealthy paraded along the avenue in carriages, much as they did on London’s Rotten Row or Paris’s Cours la Reine.

The setting became a stage for triumphal arrivals by Bonaparte, the Duke of Wellington and King William.

In the 1830s, the landscape changed abruptly. Belgium’s first railway, linking Brussels with Mechelen, terminated at the Allée Verte in 1835. A second canal, connecting Brussels to the coalfields around Charleroi, reached a point 250 metres west of the old Willebroeck waterway in 1832.

The two canals did not line up, so engineers dug a short connecting channel across what would become the southern edge of Kanal’s block. That awkward bend, or chicane, is crucial: today’s great showroom looks out across the site of a canal that has disappeared.

The price of progress

The din of steam engines and docking activity destroyed the bucolic charm of the neighbourhood. The 1835 Strangers Guide Through Brussels reported that the Allée Verte, “Now being neglected…resembles a widow, whose only consolation is in the presence of a few old friends."

These ‘old friends’ were replaced (the Entrepôt, a vast warehouse occupied the south side of the chicane) or degraded. In 1840, a policeman observing a workers meeting at the Chien Vert was murdered. The human waste of Brussels, long dumped in the Senne, was now processed on the Canal de Willebroeck just to the north at the Ferme des Boues, which replaced a country residence.

In 1863, another basin was dug at right angles to the old canal, creating the northern edge of the future Kanal block. The Bassin de la Voirie, ominously labelled the Bassin des Évacuations on one map, was filled in from 1910. Its remains beneath the complex would later complicate the museum conversion.

Archaeologists working in 2021 found what appears to be a 19ᵗʰ-century basin wall, with foundations extending some six metres below ground. The findings remain unpublished.

The final and most decisive redrawing came in 1905. Engineers shifted the old Willebroeck canal westwards to align it with the Charleroi canal.

The waterway now running past Kanal is therefore not where its 16ᵗʰ-century predecessor flowed: that older channel lay along the building’s eastern side.

Together with the filled-in connecting channel to the south and basin to the north, the move helped create the block on which the garage would rise. It was part of an ambition to make Brussels a major inland port.

Brussels annexed land along both banks from Molenbeek and Laeken in 1897. Plans for huge docks gave way to rail-served warehouses and customs facilities across the water at Tour & Taxis, later converted into offices and a business district, with a new residential quarter approved in 2026.

A funfair before the factory

The waterways within the Pentagon, the chicane and the defunct first stretch of the Willebroeck canal were gradually filled in early in the 20th century. The Entrepôt was replaced by new streets of warehouses and apartments.

The corresponding block to the north, Kanal’s future site, was zoned in the same way but was left unbuilt amid the disappointing performance of the Bruxelles Port de Mer scheme and reflecting the challenge of building on poor-quality, waterlogged ground.

Instead, a funfair, Luna Park, opened in April 1913 on the new city block, bringing spectacle and a day out to the neighbourhood for the first time in a century.

The fashion for Luna Parks began at Coney Island in 1903 and swept Europe. Brussels had one at the 1910 Universal Exposition in Ixelles, but it burned down. The new park by the Porte du Rivage offered a scenic railway, a water chute and a 1,000-seat theatre on the site of today’s Kaaitheater.

Its opening bill featured 15 performers, including dancers from Paris and London. Then, in August 1914, the party ended. During the war, a municipal pig farm occupied the filled-in canal at the entrance. The German occupiers used the theatre first for a propaganda exhibition and then as a factory making soldiers’ knapsacks – the site’s only spell of large-scale manufacturing.

After the war, proposals for housing and a technical college came to nothing. A luxury apartment block rose opposite in 1925, named for the Battle of the Yser.

The 1929 crash brought fears of unemployment and unrest, prompting public works that produced the square and broad Art Deco Sainctelette Bridge. It was intended to reconnect Molenbeek with territory lost to Brussels in the 1897 annexation.

A palace for the motor car

In 1933, French carmaker Citroën acquired the parts of the Luna Park site that remained unbuilt, a total of 16,500 square metres. The young, Paris-based company had been founded in 1919 by André Citroën, taking inspiration from the US, notably Ford’s strategy of making a luxury item into a mass-market leisure must-have.

Here, Citroën’s activities scattered across Brussels could be united behind a single vast shop window (with the exception of assembly, which remained at a plant in Forest to the south). The company’s image and self-image was of modernity and innovation, and it aimed to express this in architecture.

Citroën’s in-house designer, Maurice-Jacques Ravazé had scouted the site and recruited a team of two local architects to execute the company vision. Alexis Dumont and Marcel Van Goethem had created an HQ in Rue Ravenstein for oil giant Shell.

They were the perfect fit: the curvaceous building was in one of the first major streets built with cars in mind. They expressed the latest modernist trends despite strictures on height and materials imposed by the regal nature of the environs of the palace.

On the canal site, there would be no such limits.

Dumont and Van Goethem were also urban planners. With the new garage near the gateway to Belgium’s first motorway, heading towards the coast, they had an ideal site for a bold statement. But Ravazé rejected their first proposal as too staid.

An American future in glass and steel

The definitive design embraced an American vision of the future: a building that made the motor car look irresistible.

The new design took advantage of the precedent for height set by the new apartment block opposite (the city also insisted on a minimum height of 21 metres) plus the generous southern exposure inherited from the vanished waterway.

The showroom facing the square soared 25 metres to a slim, concrete parapet beneath an apparently flat roof supported by slender steel-clad shafts allowing a vast area of glass, an immense showcase for the cars.

The showroom’s 15 glazed bays curve towards the former eastern quay, recalling a Gothic chapel more than a nave. At night, illumination turned the cars into a spectacle. An architects’ sketch shows the showroom glowing in the darkness – a Nighthawks with cars instead of customers.

The showroom’s theatrical verticality contrasted with the lower, curved workshop behind it, which housed maintenance, repairs and spare parts. Together they bridged Art Deco exuberance and modernist restraint.

Curving around two street corners, a continuous glass curtain wall seven metres high gave the structure an air of weightlessness and a light veil for the labour taking place indoors.

In design terms, it pointed the way to the monocoque cars of the near future, masking engine, drive train and storage behind the allure of a polished shell.

The image wasn’t complete, however. While Citroën hoped to acquire the entire block, Square Sainctelette on the south side was occupied by Luna Park’s theatre (newly rebuilt in a similar hybrid between Art Deco and modernism) and on the Quai de Willebroeck were a couple of holdouts determined to stay put. The company wrapped as much as it could.

Citroën’s drive for modernity faltered in 1935, when financial overreach through costly innovations like the Traction Avant model led to its takeover by Michelin, its largest creditor. The new owner cancelled planned embellishments, including strip lighting and a rooftop searchlight, along with an upper level in the workshop. In 1936, the architects even drew up plans to convert the workshop into flats.

Cars, helicopters and concrete

The sustained postwar economic recovery known as les trente glorieuses blew away the clouds and altered the garage inside and out. Rising incomes and efficient production drove car ownership beyond the most optimistic prewar estimates… and the capacity of roads to cope.

In anticipation of that avatar of new consumerism, the Brussels Expo of 1958, a viaduct was erected in front of the showroom. This doubled the road space for those rushing between office and home and to the motorway.

Citroën inserted extra floors into the showroom, compromising its soaring interior while displaying cars to motorists on the viaduct. From 1954, a heliport on the former canal site brought passengers from France and Germany, to the irritation of residents.

Citroën staged publicity photographs of its cars beside the helicopters.

The company needed extra space for servicing all these new cars (between 1926 and its closure in 1980, Citroën’s Forest plant quadrupled in size and assembled almost a million units).

In the early 1960s, it finally installed the long-planned upper levels in the workshop, reached by the long, distinctive ramps which add to the visual drama for visitors to Kanal.

The usable surface to be inherited by the museum project had doubled since the 1930s. In the same period, economic growth, cheap concrete and inspiration from the US once again transformed the garage’s neighbourhood.

First conceived in 1959, a 53-hectare urban renewal programme, the Manhattan Plan was decreed by the state in 1967 for the quarter north of the Pentagon and east of the canal. It aimed to replace 19th century streets with dozens of towers set on plinths.

Pedestrians would reach them via elevated walkways as motorways from Amsterdam and Paris converged beneath their feet at a “Crossroads of Europe.”

Not even half complete, the scheme was abandoned in the wake of the mid-1970s oil shock that put an end to illusions of ever-present growth, demolition and reconstruction. But 11,000 people in the North Quarter had lost their homes to clearances – doubtless including Citroën workers.

Saving the giant

Citroën announced its departure from Yser in 2013 after 80 years of occupation. The region’s urban development vehicle SAU acquired the site in October 2015, and the car company acquitted itself of its clean-up obligations via a discount on the price.

The Kanal Foundation, operator of the museum, was granted a 70-year lease on the site at €1,2m/year in 2016 and in 2018 Atelier Kanal, a consortium of three architectural bureaux (noAarchitects, EM2N and Sergison Bates architects), won the competition for the conversion.

The budget rose from €150m to €230m amid inflation. Given the site's prominence, leaving it empty was unthinkable. But could the region have saved money by selling to a private developer?

The energy demands of the ageing giant had already prompted Citroën to explore a sale in the 1990s. Ikea and ING showed interest in a demolition-reconstruction but walked away.

The contaminated site posed an immense challenge. Six metres of polluted soil were excavated and removed by barge, with clean sand brought in by water. Fuel tanks were emptied and cut up; hydrocarbons, asbestos, chromium VI and lead required careful containment.

Building a museum inside a garage

The water table below Kanal varies from 2.5 to 4.5 metres below sea level depending on location, season and geology, and the 90-year-ol glass ark could not provide the stable climate needed for museum galleries, so contractors created sealed underground spaces.

They drove concrete piles 24 metres down through the water table, forming a vast subterranean box where artists will be able to work in silence and darkness.

Located in the former site of the watery canal chicane, the steel columns of Kanal's signature feature, the showroom, had been eaten away by rust at their feet and had to be exposed and restored, adding to the expense.

Meanwhile, up above the workshops, the period glass top-lighting the site was renovated and upgraded to meet modern climate norms. Elsewhere on the roof, decayed tiles were replaced by 2,472 solar panels.

Precision demolitions cut holes in the garage’s workshop structure into which concrete was poured to form the two towers of the art and architecture museums.

An unsalvageable 1930s building on Quai de Willebroeck was demolished to make way for the third new-build within the retained precinct of Kanal: the Rassembleur, which features a 400-seat auditorium and event space for 800 plus three office levels above.

The gleaming new facade fulfils a little more of André Citroën's thwarted dream of wrapping the entire site. Meanwhile, the 1950s floors of the showroom were removed, restoring its soaring character.

A grand opening under a cloud

While inflation raised Kanal’s construction budget, politics lowered its future operating subsidy. This was cut from a planned €35m annually to €28m after a change of control at the Brussels government in February 2026 which was also followed by the premature departure of its founding director.

It looks set to drop to just €10m from 2029, amid a generalised wave of austerity in Belgium also felt by other cultural institutions. The institution’s leadership has been told to raise the shortfall from the private sector.

Kanal currently has six principal sponsors. They include the two construction companies for the project, BPC Group and CIT Blaton (successor of the company that originally built the garage for Citroën).

A city within the city

Kanal needs paying visitors to help fund its future as a collecting institution and visitors of any kind to fulfil its social goal of providing residents and visitors to Brussels with “a city within the city”. With 20,000m2 of free-to-access areas, there is plenty of room if the crowds arrive and stay.

For Kasia Redzisz, the garage itself was co-author of the project. “The reason why I love the building in the first place is how it's structured, the amount of public space,” she says. “It demands a social mission, a mission of openness to the public. It almost imposes it on the institution, which chimes with my values and how I like to think about art.”

At around 200 by 100 metres, Kanal is longer and wider than the Pompidou Centre (but not as tall). From the showroom on Place d’Yser there is an uninterrupted indoor view of over 180 metres over a crossroads in the centre of the former workshop, and the building can be entered from any of its four historic sides.

Kanal’s management plans to adapt events and access to the way visitors use the building. On fine days, the showroom’s sash windows can rise from ground level, opening it to the street.

Ironically, Brussels authorities required them in 1933 because they thought broken panes would be easier to replace if passers-by, angered by the unattainable luxuries inside, smashed the glass.

For opening weekend, attractions could be booked free of charge, with 60,000 to 100,000 visitors expected. The building promises to reconnect this corner of Brussels with its past as a gateway and public promenade.

There is one final twist: visitors to the former car garage will have to arrive without a car. There is no parking.