Train services have been disrupted in Brussels between Evere, Schuman and Boondaal following a broken overhead line between Meiser and Cinquantenaire.

The Infrabel railway infrastructure manager’s technical teams have been dispatched to the scene to carry out repairs, reported a spokesperson on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

Passengers can use their tickets to travel on STIB-MIVB buses, trams and metros.

In practical terms, this means that, depending on their route, they can board bus 58 between Vilvoorde and Brussels-North, tram 62 between Evere and Meiser, tram 25 between Meiser and Brussels, metro lines 1 and 5 between Merode, Delta and Brussels-Schuman, and bus 80 between Merode and Brussels-Luxembourg.

“There are SNCB-NMBS staff on site to open the security gates,” the spokesperson added.