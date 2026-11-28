Minority family shareholders in the company that manages Brussels’ Stoclet Palace have launched legal action to dissolve it, arguing that the company has run out of money and that selling the landmark building is now unavoidable.

The shareholders, who hold 37.5% of the company, believe the family-run firm has no viable future, L'Echo reports.

They argue that the funds needed to preserve the heritage property are lacking as time takes its toll on the Art Noveaux Palace.

The Stoclet Palace, designed in the early 20th century by architect Josef Hoffmann, is considered unique in the world.

The privately owned building houses a major art collection, including mosaics by Gustav Klimt, decorations by painter Koloman Moser and works by Fernand Khnopff.

The palace is managed by the family company Compagnie Immobilière S.A.S.

The minority shareholders say no family shareholder appears willing or able to inject fresh funds into the company or buy out the stakes held by other branches of the family.

At the 2024 annual general meeting, they triggered the alarm bell procedure, under which a quarter of the votes cast can decide on the company’s dissolution.

However, the minority shareholders say the majority ignored that vote and continued the company’s activities.

They have now asked the French-speaking Brussels Enterprise Court to formally recognise the company’s dissolution.

Compagnie Immobilière S.A.S. said, for its part, that operations were continuing as normal and that the company was developing new projects.