Brussels has never been short of grand urban visions, but few have left quite such a complicated legacy as the North Quarter (Quartier Nord/Noordwijk).

Conceived in the 1960s as a gleaming business district modelled on Manhattan, it was supposed to propel the Belgian capital into the modern age.

Instead, bulldozers swept away entire neighbourhoods, the promised skyscrapers largely failed to materialise, and the area became a byword for the excesses of postwar urban planning.

Half a century later, Brussels is having another go.

The windswept avenues and forbidding office towers are being reimagined as a neighbourhood of hotels, homes, cultural landmarks and public spaces.

From the refurbished World Trade Centre towers to the emerging Kanal museum, the North Quarter is undergoing another ambitious transformation.

The question is whether it can finally give the district what the original planners overlooked: a life beyond the office.

Much of what was built under the Manhattan Plan – the US-inspired, car-centred business district covering 53 hectares north of central Brussels – has been replaced or remodelled.

At the heart of the 1960s scheme was Europe’s first World Trade Centre, intended as a hub for international trade: a radical update of the fin-de-siècle Brussels seaport complex at Tour & Taxis. Inspired by Manhattan’s Twin Towers, four pairs of 28-storey towers were planned at the intersection of two expressways, linked by pedestrian bridges.

“In this city within the city, there will be freight offices, couriers, car hire, taxis, air-taxis, bailiffs, hostesses, agency staff, public relations, every kind of solution,” the press was told.

It was the world evoked by Jacques Tati in Playtime (1967) and Trafic (1971).

Overreach and the 1970s oil shock sank the scheme, but demolitions continued in the hope of attracting development.

Only three towers were completed, between 1969 and 1973, standing for years amid urban devastation. In 2019, two were stripped back to their concrete lift cores as part of the North Quarter’s 21ˢᵗ-century reinvention.

A second life for the towers

On the northern edge, the ZIN project, designed by Brussels architects Jaspers-Eyers, was completed in 2025. It retained the cores of WTC I and II, wrapped them in façades inspired by the originals and joined them with a lighter new volume.

The complex houses Flemish government offices and the 180-room Standard Hotel, which has a partnership with Kanal. A public greenhouse occupies the ground floor, while the Lila29 rooftop bar and restaurant offers panoramic views from a bright-red terrace.

On the eastern edge, the former IBM tower has been transformed by architecture practice 51N4E into the fossil-fuel-free, low-energy Victoria building.

Since 2023, it has housed advertising group WPP’s Brussels headquarters and the 198-room Hoxton hotel. A rooftop restaurant overlooks the Botanique gardens. The façade reprises the original bold vertical stripes, while the interiors evoke the 1970s architecture the district is seeking to rehabilitate.

To the south stands Quatuor, completed in 2021: four curving towers of between five and 18 storeys. Its architect, Jaspers-Eyers, says the building aims to heal the area’s “urban tissue” by creating an “organic transition” to the historic centre opposite.

Quite a challenge. Quatuor stands at the entrance to the 60-metre-wide Boulevard Albert II, built over the former course of the Senne, which still marks the boundary between Brussels City and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode. The boulevard’s ranks of towers evoke an American business district more convincingly than anywhere else in Brussels. Despite its natural-stone façade, Quatuor hardly escapes that impression.

Bridging the divide

On the western edge, the UP-site tower – Belgium’s tallest residential building – was completed in 2014 on a former Delhaize depot. Further down Quai des Péniches, the Suzan Daniel Bridge has linked the North Quarter with the restored Tour & Taxis complex since 2022.

It will carry the future Tram 15, connecting the canal to the North Station, with possible extensions towards Central Station and the southeastern suburbs. At the southern end, Kanal will help link the reinvented waterfront to the historic centre.

Since 2016, the potential of the valley around the 17ᵗʰ-century Allée Verte has been championed by Up4North, a grouping of local businesses and public authorities. In 2023, it unveiled BXN, a new masterplan designed around people rather than cars.

Central to the plan is housing that would bring residents back to the North Station area through converted offices and new buildings, echoing the Lake Side development across the canal.

There is a precedent. Some 90 years ago, a grain silo on Allée Verte was converted into Art Deco flats. It survived the Manhattan Plan’s destruction but remained an isolated gesture. BXN’s success will depend on sustained commitment through inevitable economic cycles.

In 2024, difficult market conditions prompted developer Immobel to abandon plans to convert the Proximus Towers to mixed use. Nextensa subsequently took over and aims to complete the new Bel Towers by 2029.

Meanwhile, the cultural heart of BXN is taking shape around Sainctelette, with the renovated Kaaitheater and Kanal, the museum rising inside the former Citroën garage.