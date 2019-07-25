 
Belgian heatwave: over 65s get free entry to an air conditioned museum in Brussels
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
    Belgian heatwave: over 65s get free entry to an air conditioned museum in Brussels

    Credit: © Belga

    Faced with increasingly hot weather, people over 65 years old have been welcomed to come and visit the air-conditioned rooms of Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium (MRBAB), and view some culture too.

    Visitors will be able to see the Old Masters, Fin-de-Siècle, Magritte, Wiertz and Meunier free of charge as well as the temporary exhibitions (Wim Delvoye, Agnès Guillaume and Thomas Lerooy) until Friday, announced MRBAB in a statement.

    “The national heritage will be happy to share its air-conditioned rooms with the elderly,” said MRBAB, which hold the country’s largest collection of visual arts.

    Belgium is currently facing an unprecedented heatwave, leading to a number of new ways to beat the heat coming to light. For those walking around the city, The Brussels Times has created a map to show the places to refill a water bottle and stay hydrated.

    The Brussels Times

