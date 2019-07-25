Belgian heatwave: over 65s get free entry to an air conditioned museum in Brussels

Faced with increasingly hot weather, people over 65 years old have been welcomed to come and visit the air-conditioned rooms of Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium (MRBAB), and view some culture too.

Visitors will be able to see the Old Masters, Fin-de-Siècle, Magritte, Wiertz and Meunier free of charge as well as the temporary exhibitions (Wim Delvoye, Agnès Guillaume and Thomas Lerooy) until Friday, announced MRBAB in a statement.

“The national heritage will be happy to share its air-conditioned rooms with the elderly,” said MRBAB, which hold the country’s largest collection of visual arts.

Belgium is currently facing an unprecedented heatwave, leading to a number of new ways to beat the heat coming to light. For those walking around the city, The Brussels Times has created a map to show the places to refill a water bottle and stay hydrated.

The Brussels Times