 
Sex workers’ safety still ignored by Brussels government, workers collective says
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 July, 2019
Latest News:
EU earmarks an extra 30 million euros for...
Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should...
Sex workers’ safety still ignored by Brussels government,...
Record breaking temperature reached in Uccle, national record...
European Commission initiates legal action against Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 July 2019
    EU earmarks an extra 30 million euros for the fight against Ebola
    Every other Francophone feels chopping down forests should be outlawed
    Sex workers’ safety still ignored by Brussels government, workers collective says
    Record breaking temperature reached in Uccle, national record continues to rise
    European Commission initiates legal action against Belgium
    Several trains blocked due to problems with overhead lines
    Brussels’ greens mourn councillor killed in paraglider crash in Switzerland
    Belgian heatwave: still warm on Friday, but a more pleasant weekend expected
    Parked car left scorched after catching fire in European quarter
    Namur opens rest spots to help public deal with the heat
    Crumbling façade temporarily shuts down traffic in busy Brussels avenue
    ‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson criticises divorce agreement with the EU
    Toxic blue-green algae potentially found in the Brussels Canal
    Martini advertisement to remain hanging in Place Flagey
    SNCB ticket machines breakdown across Belgium
    Tour de France hits the Alps in 30℃ heat
    Commission Secretary-General leaves for less powerful post
    Condemned and abandoned: The Belgian ghost town which refuses to disappear
    Average price of agricultural land hits 26,000€ / ha in 2018
    Dog poisoned in Brussels municipality, inhabitants warned
    View more

    Sex workers’ safety still ignored by Brussels government, workers collective says

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The rights and safety of sex-workers in Brussels were overlooked by the new coalition government and their proposed measures are “insufficient” despite repeated calls for increased protection, a group fighting for the rights of sex workers said on Thursday.

    “We wanted to be involved in the decisions made about us,” Maxime Maes of sex workers collective Utsopi said, according to Bruzz. “Not only has the new government barely taken our proposals into account — they didn’t even reach out to us,” she added.

    Maes called out the new government of the Brussels-Capital Region for overlooking insistent calls to create a status for sex workers in the region, which would improve their working conditions and increase their safety.

    “We know the problems of sex workers better than anybody else,” Maes said, adding that a statute for sex workers would open the door to social and legal recognition — and the protection that comes with it.

    The collective’s criticism comes after the community was rocked by a series of murders, including that of a Brussels sex worker, which prompted widespread condemnation and calls for change for the situation of industry workers in Brussels.

    But the association, which campaigns for better conditions for people making a living in the sex industry, felt unheard by the incoming government, despite drafting a ten-point memorandum, which was “barely” taken into account.

    The policy concerning sex workers is summed up in two paragraphs in the 130-page-long coalition agreement, according to Bruzz, a fact the collective sees as a perceived lack of attention from the incoming regional leaders.

    The agreement laid the grounds for the 19 municipalities of the Brussels-Capital Region to address the problems of sex workers in a unified manner, breaking with a previous approach which saw them interpret federal laws on prostitution and the sex industry individually.

    Additionally, it contained provisions which would help people forced to work in the sex industry to leave the industry behind “safely,” according to the outlet.

    “The situation is serious — the violence has incredible proportions,” she added. “Women and men fear for their lives, deaths have already occurred The government’s measures are far from sufficient,” Maes said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job