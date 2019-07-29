Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels

Police in Brussels thwarted a thousand-euro electric scooter theft at the weekend after they detained two men onaboard a van charged with dozens of units belonging to a newly arrived operator in the city.

The two men were on board a van when they were detained by agents from the Brussels-Ixelles police zone near Rue Stassart, near Avenue Louise on Sunday, according to reports by La Dernière Heure.

The van was charged with at least twenty electric scooters belonging to electric scooter operator Wind, the most recent mobility company to set up shop in the Belgian capital.

The reasoning behind the thieves’ choice to target the mobility company remains unclear.

Police said that the scooters had been stolen earlier during the day from the surrounding streets and squares, such as Place Stéphanie and the crowded high-street of Chaussée d’Ixelles.

Both individuals were put under the custody of the public prosecutor in Brussels, spokesperson Denis Goeman told the outlet, adding than an inquiry had been opened under preliminary charges of theft and criminal association.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times