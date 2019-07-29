 
Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Latest News:
Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in...
Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022,...
Takeaway.com and Just Eat merge in bid to...
Schaerbeek mayor announces crackdown on speeding drivers...
Brussels tunnel partially shut down until end of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 July 2019
    Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels
    Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022, says telecom federation
    Takeaway.com and Just Eat merge in bid to compete with Uber and Deliveroo
    Schaerbeek mayor announces crackdown on speeding drivers
    Brussels tunnel partially shut down until end of summer
    Severe crash in Schaerbeek: one seriously injured, driver at large
    Two rapes and several assaults reported at Gentse Feesten
    The four suspects in the Anderlues abuse case remain in prison
    17-year-old cyclist fighting for her life in Antwerp province
    Antwerp masterpieces exhibited in Venice
    Belgium’s farm land market stagnates after 5 years of growth
    Brussels fire department called out 40 times due to flooding
    17-year-old found dead in Libramont
    Belgian agriculture association wants chèques-repas and éco-chèques to be usable at farms
    Ecolo-Greens say trains must be part of the solution, not cut back
    Trump says Boris Johnson will be a ‘great’ PM!
    Hard Brexit could mean Ireland’s reunification
    Storms give way to a drier Sunday in Belgium
    European motorways busy this week-end
    Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium
    View more

    Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels

    Monday, 29 July 2019
    A WIND electric scooter. Credit: WIND Mobility/Facebook

    Police in Brussels thwarted a thousand-euro electric scooter theft at the weekend after they detained two men onaboard a van charged with dozens of units belonging to a newly arrived operator in the city.

    The two men were on board a van when they were detained by agents from the Brussels-Ixelles police zone near Rue Stassart, near Avenue Louise on Sunday, according to reports by La Dernière Heure.

    The van was charged with at least twenty electric scooters belonging to electric scooter operator Wind, the most recent mobility company to set up shop in the Belgian capital.

    The reasoning behind the thieves’ choice to target the mobility company remains unclear.

    Police said that the scooters had been stolen earlier during the day from the surrounding streets and squares, such as Place Stéphanie and the crowded high-street of Chaussée d’Ixelles.

    Both individuals were put under the custody of the public prosecutor in Brussels, spokesperson Denis Goeman told the outlet, adding than an inquiry had been opened under preliminary charges of theft and criminal association.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job