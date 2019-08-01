 
Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality...
Search continues for 15-year-old missing in river...
A bright and cloudy start to August...
Prisons: ‘A genuine reintegration policy is necessary’...
Parents of Congolese orphans could be alive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality
    Search continues for 15-year-old missing in river
    A bright and cloudy start to August
    Prisons: ‘A genuine reintegration policy is necessary’
    Parents of Congolese orphans could be alive
    Retailers can now donate unsold sales merchandise without being taxed
    Major search underway for 15-year-old who fell in a river
    Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste
    More than 100 new Belgian law proposals tabled
    Sp.a finetunes conditions for negotiations with N-VA
    Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player
    Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins
    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
    Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic journey
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    What changed on 1 August?
    Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants
    Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair
    View more

    Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    Credit: Maxpexel

    With September’s Mobility Week approaching quickly, Brussels Mobility, in collaboration with Brussels Environment, is proposing to the capital’s residents an online calculator that measures their travel impact on air quality. 

    In Brussels, 632 premature deaths per year are attributed to poor air quality, Brussels Mobility deplored on Wednesday. Similarly, road transport is responsible for the majority of gases and fine particle emissions. Invisible to the naked eye, these particles can be respiratory and cardiovascular risks. 

    Last year, the annual fine particles concentration limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) was exceeded in a third of the measuring stations in Brussels, and the daily threshold more than three times in all stations. 

    This online tool is “a simple way to find out if one is part of the solution … or of the problem. Depending on the results, citizens are given tips,” Brussels Mobility said. 

    The organization also encourages Brussels residents to test other modes of transportation this summer.

    The calculator is available on the website https://www.mobilmix.brussels/fr/qualite-de-lair.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job