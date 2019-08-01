 
Police officer ordered to stop wearing ‘The Punisher’ badge
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
    Police officer ordered to stop wearing ‘The Punisher’ badge

    A police officer who wore a badge of a fictional crime-fighting vigilante was ordered to stop wearing it. Credit: Adrien Vranken/Facebook

    A Brussels police officer who wore a badge of the fictional vigilante The Punisher on his uniform has been ordered to remove it because the symbol was deemed conflicting with his job, a police spokesperson said Thursday.

    A post shared by a Facebook user showed the badge of the rogue crime-fighter in the colours of the Belgian flag affixed in the bulletproof vest of a police officer spotted in Molenbeek’s weekly farmer market.

    The Punisher — a fictional war veteran turned crime-fighting vigilante after a personal tragedy— is known for fighting evil by all means possible — including torture, murder, violence and extortion.

    A spokesperson for the Brussels West police zone, to which the officer in question belongs, confirmed that the policeman had been questioned and ordered to remove the badge, according to HLN.

    The spokesperson said that the officer’s hierarchy had deemed the logo “inconsistent with his professional mission.”

