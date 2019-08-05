Brussels high street shuts down to traffic as new renovations begin

A new round of renovations kicked off in a busy commercial area in Brussels, with pedestrian and vehicle traffic impacted until the end of the summer from Monday.

Planned works on the section of the Chaussée d’Ixelles between the Chaussée de Wavre and the Porte de Namur will be closed to vehicle and public transport circulation until October 1.

Monday’s works mark the second time the area undergoes renovations in less than a year, after an extensive project to turn the Chaussée d’Ixelles into a mostly pedestrian zone was wrapped up in the summer of 2018.

Roads in the area were previously completely shut down to traffic for an extended period as the high street was turned into a mostly pedestrian zone,

Both the Chaussée d’Ixelles and the Chaussée de Wavre, as well as the Rue de Stassart, will be dead ends during the renovations.

The area’s shops and businesses will remain open during the works, but public transport deviations will be put in place through adjacent streets, such as Avenue Louise, Rue Lesbroussart, Rue Malibran and Rue du Trône.

