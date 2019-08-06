 
Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019
    Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services

    Tuesday, 06 August 2019
    Municipal schools and services in Auderghem will stop using disposable plastics. Credit: Pixabay

    From the next school year, single-use plastics will disappear from the supply closets of municipal schools in Auderghem, following reports on Tuesday of a new local council resolution.

    Municipal officials in Auderghem approved the motion to exclude all single-use plastic items from the supplies purchased for all services, including schools and administrative offices, according to BX1.

    Municipal services will stop using plastic cutlery, cups and water bottles, with schools expected to adopt the measure from the start of the upcoming school year.

    The move follows a vote held in February in which officials agreed to adopt more zero-plastic initiatives.

    According to the outlet, Auderghem authorities will also increasingly favour materials with low environmental impact when considering future purchases of public equipment and furniture.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

