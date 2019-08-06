Police create Facebook page to find owners of stolen bikes in Brussels

Police from the Brussels-Capital Ixelles have set up a Facebook page to identify stolen or abandoned bicycles in the hope of returning them to their owners, according to reports.

During a search of a depot in June 2019, the police services found a large number of presumably stolen bikes. While some bicycle owners were found, many remained ownerless, reports BX1.

The move to Facebook is an effort to find the rest.

“Thanks to the Facebook page, we reach more victims, and we can open an investigation in response to their complaints,” Inspector De Groot of the Theft Unit told Bruzz. Pictures of the stolen bicycles can be found on the profile ‘Veloflic Polbru‘.

Anyone who recognises their bike can send a message to the account. If the bike lacks official registration, then it can be reclaimed by describing a list of specific characteristics to the police.

The Brussels Times