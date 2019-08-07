 
Police track down armed man in Brussels after street brawl
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
    Police track down armed man in Brussels after street brawl

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Police said the man's intentions remained unclear. Credit: © Belga

    Police detained a man on Tuesdsy who was seen carrying a firearm after being involved in a fight, in an incident which authorities say took place under unclear circumstances.

    Officers from the Brussels North zone were alerted that a fight was taking place in Rue Linné on Tuesday evening, near the northern metro station of Botanique.

    Upon their arrival on site, police said the fight had already ended but were alerted by witnesses that one of the men involved in the fight had walked away with a firearm, according to Bruzz.

    After locating the man, police said that no shots had been fired and that the man had not attempted to hide from police.

    “It is by no means certain that he meant anything bad,” Willemien Baert, spokesperson with the public prosecutor, told the outlet, adding that there was no evidence that he intended to take hostages but that his intentions remained unclear.

    The matter is now being investigated by police, according to the spokesperson.

    The Brussels Times

