Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
    Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Taxis lined up outside Brussels Airport in Zaventem in 2015. Credit: © Eric Lalmand/Belga

    Passengers wishing to hail a taxi ride from Brussels Airport to the city centre will have to pay one of the highest fares per kilometre in Europe, a new industry report showed.

    At 105 euro per ride, Milan’s Bergamo topped the list of Europe’s top 50 busiest airports, with London’s Stanstead and Luton airports following closely behind, at 104 and 99 euro per ride, respectively.

    At 45 euro per ride, a taxi trip from Brussels Airport falls in line with the European average (40 euro per ride) and appears to be significantly cheaper than taxi fares at Milan or London, the report found.

    But at three euro per kilometre, taxi fares from Brussels airport significantly more expensive than those at the aforementioned airports, which fall out of the top ten most expensive ones in the price-per-kilometre ranking.

    Only five airports in the ranking have more expensive fares per kilometre than Brussels Airport, with the most expensive ones being Switzerland’s Geneva and Zurich airports, at 6 and 5.25 euro per kilometre each.

    The report also found that a growing number of airports in Europe were offering fixed prices for rides into the city, including Milan Malpensa Airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport or Madrid Barajas.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

