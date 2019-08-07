Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by bomb squad

The pig toy was found not to be dangerous, Credit: Wikipedia

The army mine clearance service (DOVO) was called out to Rue Souveraine in Ixelles on Wednesday to deal with a suspicious package – a plush pig with wires around its neck.

The animal had aroused the suspicions of passersby throughout the afternoon due to visible electrical wires on the pig, according to Belga.

As a precaution, the police decided to close the street to the traffic, set up a safety zone and allow the DOVO to disarm the animal.

Around 17:00, it turned out that the pig was not dangerous after all, and the safety zone was lifted.

The Brussels Times