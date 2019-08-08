 
Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial...
Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in...
Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones...
Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats...
Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
    Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in October
    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
    Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats
    Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
    Skype conversations are not so private
    Strike talks among British Ryanair pilots
    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
    Google search in Dutch brings up different results than search in French
    Brussels Airport to install new baggage handling system
    Saint-Josse restricts drinking hours in public spaces
    Deadly accident paralyses traffic on outer ring road
    Parents concerned by threats made against young Belgian volunteers in Morocco
    Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights
    Railway workers plan strike for August 17
    Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by bomb squad
    Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus of new government post
    Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe
    Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns
    Moroccan man who called for Belgian volunteers to be beheaded arrested for hate speech
    View more

    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home

    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    Binta Sagna, a Senegalese activist, died in her Brussels home of natural causes, authorities said. Credit: Binta Sagna/Facebook

    Binta Sagna, a French-born Senegalese activist, was found dead in her Brussels home at the start of the week, and police on Wednesday said the celebrated African entrepreneur died of natural causes.

    The 40-year-old’s body was found in her home in Brussels on Tuesday at 17:30 in unspecified circumstances, according to BX1.

    “Given the young age of the victim and the fact that the cause of death was unclear, the prosecutor’s office has been informed. The federal police’s laboratory and a forensic expert have been assigned to determine the cause of death,” a spokesperson with the prosecutor’s office said.

    The prosecutor’s office on Wednesday said that it had been established that Sagna died of natural causes, which were left unspecified.

    Founder of the international events agency La Sénégauloise, the Brussels resident had been named one of the most influential people from the African continent in 2017 by a South African magazine.

    She was also a vocal feminist, who supported female entrepreneurs with their projects and worked with them against stereotypes affecting women of colour, taking part in a 2015 event in Brussels called “Laughing Against Racism.”

    Following news of her passing, dozens have taken to posting farewell messages and tributes on the activists’ social media profiles.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job