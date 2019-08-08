‘Sewers are not bins’: dozens of dog poop bags pulled from clogged gutter

Dozens of dog waste bags were discovered stashed in a sewer in Brussels. Credit: Stephane Obeid/Facebook

A routine cleaning operation led to the discovery of an unpleasant mess on Thursday after public employees found dozens of dog poop bags stashed inside a clogged sewer in Ganshoren.

Workers were cleaning out sewers in the Brussels municipality when they came across the smashed up poop bags, which they were forced to pull out of the gutter.

In a rebuke of the discovery, Ganshoren Alderman Stephane Obeid posted images of the smelly mess on Facebook.

Dans le cadre du curage des avaloirs, les ouvriers de la propreté sont malheureusement confrontés aux dépôts de sacs de… Posted by Stephane Obeid on Thursday, August 8, 2019

“Public cleaning employees were unfortunately faced with a deposit of bags of canine waste and other such gems,” Obeid wrote, adding that sewers were not trash bins.

“There are 350 wastebaskets at the disposal of the inhabitants of Ganshoren — please use them,” he said.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times