 
STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
Latest News:
UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and...
One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental...
STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival...
UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its...
ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
    One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental health problems
    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
    UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists
    ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm
    U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users
    Belgian cyclist’s funeral set for Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Knesselare
    ‘Sewers are not bins’: dozens of dog poop bags pulled from clogged gutter
    24-hour public drinking ban issued in Schaerbeek
    Man killed on Brussels ring road arrested the night before for public intoxication
    Delhaize customers told to eat tarts fast after expiry date mix-up
    Woman jailed for shaking three-month-old baby to death
    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
    Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in October
    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
    Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats
    Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
    Microsoft contractors listen to Skype calls and Cortana recordings
    Strike talks in progress among British Ryanair pilots
    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
    View more

    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival

    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    A photo from a previous edition of the festival. Credit: BSF/Facebook

    Brussels transport operator STIB has announced that it will extend the timetable for its last metros to cater for people going to the Brussels Summer Festival.

    The festival – held from 14 to 18 August – will take place in the Place Royale district, and will bring many artists of different styles to several stages.

    The 18th edition of the festival will feature Hooverphonic, Booba, Blanche, Caballero & JeanJass, Feu! Chatterton, Hyphen Hyphen and many others.

    The last stops at Trône, Gare Centrale and Parc are scheduled between 00:23 and 00:55 depending on the lines and traffic directions. Festival-goers can also count on the Noctis bus lines, which operate at night from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday.

    During the festival bus lines 27, 38, 71, 86, 95 and N11 will be diverted, as well as during the days around it in order to set up and dismantle. The stops Royale, Bozar, Trône, Bibliothèque and Porte de Namur will temporarily not be served at certain times of the day as a result.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job