STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival...

Brussels transport operator STIB has announced that it will extend the timetable for its last metros to cater for people going to the Brussels Summer Festival.

The festival – held from 14 to 18 August – will take place in the Place Royale district, and will bring many artists of different styles to several stages.

The 18th edition of the festival will feature Hooverphonic, Booba, Blanche, Caballero & JeanJass, Feu! Chatterton, Hyphen Hyphen and many others.

The last stops at Trône, Gare Centrale and Parc are scheduled between 00:23 and 00:55 depending on the lines and traffic directions. Festival-goers can also count on the Noctis bus lines, which operate at night from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday.

During the festival bus lines 27, 38, 71, 86, 95 and N11 will be diverted, as well as during the days around it in order to set up and dismantle. The stops Royale, Bozar, Trône, Bibliothèque and Porte de Namur will temporarily not be served at certain times of the day as a result.

The Brussels Times