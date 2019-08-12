 
Rail traffic on Brussels-Namur line halted after cable theft
Monday, 12 August, 2019
    Rail traffic on Brussels-Namur line halted after cable theft

    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Rail traffic was impacted after the second copper cable theft took place since the weekend. Credit: SNCB/Facebook

    A cable theft on the Brussels to Namur line took place in the early hours of Monday, bringing disruption to the network for the second time since the weekend.

    The theft was noticed at around 5:30 AM, prompting railway infrastructure manager Infrabel to warn of possible disruptions to both travellers and operators.

    As a result of the theft, traffic between Luxembourg and Brussels was deviated and no trains circulated between Namur and Gembloux for two hours.

    An Infrabel spokesperson said company employees informed that the theft had taken place at Saint-Denis-Bovesse, to the north of the city of Namur.

    Monday’s robbery marks the second time cables have been stolen from the area since Saturday, in what railway company SNCB says is a hike in copper thefts.

     

    To make up for the robbery, railway managers opt to replace copper cables with aluminium ones, which are less valuable, according to RTBF.

    At around 8:00 AM, SNCB announced that traffic between Namur and Gembloux had gone back to normal just in time for the morning rush hour.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

