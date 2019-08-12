Nine sheep seized from unauthorised abattoirs during Muslim Feast of Sacrifice

A 2016 temporary and mobile abattoir set up by Brussels authorities for the holiday. Credit: © Belga

Brussels police confiscated nine sheep meant to be sacrificed without stunning on unauthorised slaughter floors set up in Brussels for the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, celebrated at the weekend.

Initial inspections carried out on Friday saw police seize two sheep in the municipality of Haren, after a local resident alerted them that they were going to be sacrificed in a neighbour’s garden.

Observed on Sunday, the religious holiday requires that a sheep, lamb or goat be sacrificed without stunning in accordance with tradition.

But the non-stunned killing of animals in Brussels can only be done in authorised slaughterhouses, such as one abattoir in Anderlecht which, however, does not work with private individuals.

In previous years, authorities in Brussels have set up temporary slaughterhouses for the holiday, but no such arrangements were made this year.

A third sheep was found hidden in a balcony in Ixelles was also seized on Saturday. With police also tracking the illegal import of animals meant for slaughter, a total of nine sheep were seized at the weekend, according to Bruzz.

After seizing, the nine animals were reportedly transferred to the Veeweide shelter in Anderlecht, the outlet reports.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times