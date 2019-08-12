 
Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping outside of town hall
Monday, 12 August, 2019
    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping outside of town hall

    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Since 1 August, fifty-year-old Frank Laeremans has been sleeping in front of Ixelles Town Hall. Credit: Syndicat des immenses / Facebook

    A homeless man in Brussels has spent the past 11 nights camping outside of the Ixelles town hall to prove his links with the municipality.

    Since 1 August, fifty-year-old Frank Laeremans has been sleeping in front of Ixelles Town Hall after a warning by the Public Center for Social Welfare (OCMW) that he might lose his living wage.

    “I have been accused of not being visible enough on the city’s territory, so I make myself ultra-visible,” he told La Capitale.

    Frank does not have a permanent address and has family abroad. At the end of July, his social assistant told him that the OCMW was planning to cancel his living wage,” Hassan Chegdani, president of the OCMW, told BRUZZ.

    “At this moment no decision has been made yet, but the man will be heard on Tuesday,” added Chegdani.

    The Brussels Times

