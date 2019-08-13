Body found near Brussels shopping centre...

A body was found near Docks Bruxsel shopping centre, to the north of the city. Credit: Google Street View

An investigation is underway after one person’s lifeless body was found near a Brussels shopping centre on Monday evening.

Local police were alerted to the discovery of the male body on Avenue de Vilvorde, close to shopping mall Docks Bruxsel, at roughly 6.p.m., according to Bruzz.

The area surrounding the avenue was briefly cordoned-off by police upon the discovery of the corpse.

“The public prosecutor requested an investigating judge on-site as well as detectives from the federal police,” Willemien Baert, spokesperson with the public prosecutor, said.

No details have been released regarding the identity or the age of the man, with the inquest to establish the cause of his death currently “in full swing,” according to Baert.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times